Oaktree To Fulfill All Redemption Requests In Its Private Credit Fund

Oaktree Capital Management has elected to fully satisfy all redemption requests, representing 8.5% in its private credit fund for the first quarter.

Oaktree Strategic Credit Fund (OSC) plans to repurchase approximately 13.9 million shares, representing 6.8% of its outstanding shares, Reuters reported.

Additionally, Oaktree’s parent company, Brookfield, will acquire another 1.7% to ensure all redemption requests are met this quarter.

In response to the current earnings environment, characterized by lower interest rates and tighter credit spreads, the fund has decided to adjust its monthly dividend from 18 cents to 16 cents per share.

The fund cited the need to maintain liquidity as a reason for the dividend reduction, echoing the sentiment that “there is no free lunch,” as articulated in a shareholder letter referencing economist Milton Friedman.

Established in 2022, the $7.3 billion fund primarily focuses on privately negotiated loans to U.S. companies. Oaktree has stated that it remains cautious, avoiding areas of the market where it perceives a lack of discipline, according to Reuters.

To enhance its liquidity, the fund has sold part of its publicly traded loan and bond holdings this year. As of March 23, it had $1.8 billion in available liquidity from cash reserves and undrawn credit facilities.

Oaktree is not the only firm struggling in the private credit sector. Recently, banks and asset managers have issued warnings or restricted lending in their private credit portfolios amid signs of increased stress in the market.

Private credit remains a “compelling asset class,” despite recent headlines, Fidelity Investments said in its most recent private credit market update.

Over the past 16 years, private credit has exploded to roughly $1.8 trillion. After the global financial crisis of the late 2000s, tighter banking regulations and tricky economic conditions pushed banks away from traditional corporate lending.

That gap created a huge opportunity for asset managers, turning private credit into a major funding source for companies and a hot, emerging asset class for both institutional and individual investors.

Investors should recognize that “private credit is a long-term illiquid strategy with inherent risk. While short-term disruptions can be cause for some concern, they are not necessarily indicative of larger, more structural problems with the asset class. The situations described in the headlines appear to be isolated and idiosyncratic,” Fidelity stated.

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