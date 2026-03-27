ChatGPT, But Make It PG: OpenAI Rethinks Adult Content, Erotica Push

OpenAI has announced it is “indefinitely” shelving its plans for a sexually explicit chatbot amid growing concerns about the societal and reputational implications of launching such a product.

The internal project, known as “Citron mode,” faced resistance from both employees and investors concerned about its alignment with the company’s mission to benefit humanity, the Financial Times first reported.

Last year, OpenAI had considered relaxing restrictions on its ChatGPT to allow adult content for verified users, under the principle of "treating adults as adults."

The decision to halt the chatbot project coincides with OpenAIs announcement of winding down its Sora video social media app, which has been criticized for contributing to a surge of low-quality AI content online.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is currently in the process of conducting a study on seven companies— Alphabet, Character Technologies, Instagram, Meta Platforms, OpenAI, Snap and xAI to determine the potential negative impacts of AI-powered chatbots on children and teens.

"As AI technologies evolve, it is important to consider the effects chatbots can have on children, while also ensuring that the United States maintains its role as a global leader in this new and exciting industry. The study we're launching today will help us better understand how AI firms are developing their products and the steps they are taking to protect children," FTC chairman Andrew Ferguson said in the press release last year.

Other artificial intelligence companies have faced criticism for permitting their chatbots to generate explicit content or promote harmful behavior.

Three Tennessee teenagers have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI, alleging the company’s AI chatbot, Grok, generated sexualized images of them without their consent, Reuters reported.

In January, a Colorado mother filed a lawsuit against OpenAI's stating that the artificial intelligence chatbot encouraged her 40 year old man to commit suicide, CNBC reported.

In response to safety concerns last year, OpenAI has implemented guardrails for users under 18 including stricter content limits, refusal of intimacy, and real-time monitoring of potentially risky conversations.

Earlier this week, OpenAI announced that it would be shutting down its video app Sora a few months after its launch. Sam Altman's firm cited that the company plans to focus on other priorities as the reasoning behind winding down the app.

Photo: Shutterstock