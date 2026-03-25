Cargill Opens New Netherlands Plant, Uses AI To Boost Meat Yields

Multi-national food corporation Cargill has opened a new production plant in the Netherlands, as the company continues to expand.

The new plant will offer dependable access to FR3 fluid as the company looks to "strengthen supply availability, simplify logistics, and improve responsiveness amid a growing demand from electrical infrastructure expansion, data centers, renewable energy, and battery storage," the company noted in a press release.

A new production facility for FR3 fluid in Europe allows Cargill “to better serve regional customers, reduce complexity in logistics, and respond faster to market needs," according to Colleen May, President of Cargill Bioindustrial.

Last month, Cargill announced it would deepen its commitments in India by opening a new dairy feed plant in Wazirabad. The company has also invested in expanding its plant in Beijing.

Cargill plans to continue deepening its footprint across China and the Asia-Pacific region.

The company has also developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system called CarVe to improve efficiency and increase output amid rising beef costs nationwide. The AI system identifies small pieces of meat left on carcasses during processing.

The cost of ground beef has risen more than 70% since 2020. Cargill produces approximately 11 billion pounds of beef on an annual basis. The improvement could produce approximately 55 million extra pounds of meat, worth about $200 million at current wholesale prices.

The company is also using AI in its truck operations to predict wait times at their plants and improve delivery flow. In Brazil, AI helps the company mix grain more efficiently.

Cargill is also using AI to help identify plants, inspect meat, and automate tasks in processing facilities as well as help them develop the correct blend for feeding their animals.

The agricultural conglomerate is also "carefully exploring" the use of generative AI.

"Generative AI is new, and while the potential is big, so are the risks—especially when it comes to data privacy, model accuracy, and business security. We're assessing where GenAI could bring real value, and we're drawing from decades of experience managing tech innovation," their website states.

Cargill provides food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products. The company's mission is to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way.

Image: Shutterstock