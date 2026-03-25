Citadel Securities Sees Record-Breaking $12 Billion In Trading Revenue In 2025

Citadel Securities saw a record breaking $12.2 billion in trading revenue in 2025, a 25% increase from the previous year's $9.7 billion.

Ken Griffin's firm generated $6.5 billion in EBITDA and ended the year at $21 billion in trading capital in 2025, sources told Bloomberg.

Founded in 2002, Citadel Securities seeks to bring technology-driven, high-volume market-making to financial markets. The firm relies heavily on quantitative research, machine learning and advanced engineering to power its trading systems.

The firm, which operates independently from the Citadel hedge fund, serves over 1,600 institutional clients, including central banks, sovereign wealth funds and asset managers.

Moody’s Ratings assigned a Baa3 credit rating to Citadel Securities $1.5 billion issuance of senior secured notes maturing March 2036. The outlook on Citadel Securities is unchanged at positive.

"The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Citadel Securities will continue to defend and build upon its exceptional equities franchise while continuing to expand its trading activities by asset class and geography. At the same time, we expect the firm to maintain diversification of its counterparty relationships, emphasize trading of more liquid instruments, and maintain a conservative liquidity profile," Moody's stated.

On Tuesday, Citadel Securities sold a $1.5 billion bond for working capital and general corporate purposes, Bloomberg reported. The firm plans to expand its trading operations across both asset classes and geographies.

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