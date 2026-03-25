Blackstone, Bolt Ventures Acquire Indian Cricket Team For $1.78B

This acquisition, valued at approximately $1.78 billion, includes both the men's Indian Premier League and the women’s Premier League teams, Blackstone reports.

The acquisition is pending customary approvals, including those from the Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Competition Commission of India. The acquisition marks a significant shift in ownership from United Spirits Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo plc, to the new consortium.

Under the new leadership, Aryaman Vikram Birla will assume the role of chairman, while Satyan Gajwani from The Times of India Group will serve as vice chairman.

The new owners aim to build upon the franchise’s legacy and success. Gajwani emphasized the commitment to the team's local roots and its dedicated fanbase.

According to Blackstone, this acquisition aligns with their broader strategy of investing in high-growth sports franchises. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru holds both the IPL and WPL titles simultaneously, a first in the league’s history.

David Blitzer, founder, Bolt Ventures, commented: "RCB has a world-class fanbase, and the IPL is one of the great growth stories in global sport. Having invested in clubs and leagues around the world, I believe the opportunity at RCB stands out. We look forward to working alongside our partners and the BCCI to build on the franchise's championship success."

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