Blackstone's Private Credit Fund Sees Its First Loss In Three Years

The 0.4% decline comes amid growing investor concerns about the liquidity pressures within the sector, Reuters reported.

The Morningstar LSTA index, which tracks publicly traded leveraged loans, fell by 0.8% in February, reflecting broader market challenges.

Despite the decline in performance, BCRED has delivered a 9.5% annualized total return since its inception for Class I shares. It outperformed the leveraged loan market by 100 basis points this year.

BCRED, a non-exchange-traded business company, expects to invest at least 80% of its total assets in private credit investments. That includes loans, bonds, and other credit instruments issued in private offerings or issued by private companies.

In February, BCRED marked down certain loans, including those linked to Medallia, a software company, according to the Financial Times.

Blackstone's $82.7 billion fund permits quarterly investor withdrawals, and the first quarter saw an unusually high $3.7 billion in redemptions. Blackstone's stock value (BX) has declined by 30% year-to-date. As of March 23, the stock was down 2.61% on the month.

Recently, banks and asset managers have issued warnings or restricted lending in their private credit portfolios during ripples in the market.

Blackstone was contacted for comment.

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