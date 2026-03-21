Scale AI Launches 'Voice Showdown' To Rival OpenAI, xAI, Anthropic In Voice AI Models

Scale AI has released Voice Showdown, a platform for evaluating voice AI models, as it seeks to compete with rivals such as OpenAI, xAI, and Anthropic.

Voice Showdown is the first global preference arena for voice AI. This new methodology involves users interacting with voice models via Scale's platform ChatLab to provide a real-world context for these evaluations, the company noted in a press release.

The model has two evaluation modes: Dictate, where users speak and text appears and Speech-to-Speech, a back and forth conversation.

The company is in the process of developing a third mode, Full Duplex, "where interruptions, barge-ins, and overlapping speech emerge naturally and cannot be reduced to side-by-side preference judgments," the company stated.

Models that can handle a diverse set of languages are a "key differentiator.” This highlights the importance of understanding and responding accurately in various linguistic contexts.

"The distribution of prompts in Voice Showdown reflects ChatLab's global user base, with 60+ languages represented across 6 continents. English accounts for 65% of battles, with over a third in non-English languages including Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Portuguese, Hindi, and French," the press release stated.

Voice Showdown prompts are primarily conversational, with "chitchat" accounting for 40%, Open QA at 33%, brainstorming at 8% and technical tasks at less than 3%.

"This reflects the organic nature of voice interaction compared to text, which skews more heavily toward coding and reasoning," the company stated.

Scale AI was founded in 2017 by Alexandr Wang and Lucy Guo.

Last year, Wang stepped down as CEO of Scale to join Meta and run its Super Intelligence Labs. Meta then announced it would invest $14.3 billion in the data annotation startup.

The company, which is designed to provide infrastructure for machine learning, is currently valued at over $29 billion. Scale AI serves major clients such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and the U.S. military.

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