Anchorage Digital Looks To Transform Crypto Credit Markets With New Collateral Management Service

Anchorage Digital has expanded its Atlas network to include an institutional-grade collateral management service, designed to offer secure, 24/7 infrastructure for managing digital asset collateral in response to the growing demand for crypto-backed lending.

With nearly 600 participants and transactions totaling billions, the platform supports up to $4 billion in assets under custody through collateral management and triparty activities.

"Institutional credit markets are evolving, and Anchorage Digital is providing the infrastructure to support that transformation,” Nathan McCauley, CEO and co-founder of Anchorage Digital, said in a prepared statement. “By combining 24/7 collateral oversight with secure, regulated custody, our solution helps lenders manage risk and scale with confidence."

Key industry players such as Cantor Fitzgerald, Spark and Kamino are already utilizing this network to bolster their digital asset strategies.

Earlier this month, Cantor Fitzgerald confirmed its partnership with Anchorage Digital to manage collateral and custody for its new global Bitcoin financing business.

The collateral management product is designed for a wide range of digital asset transactions, including secured loans and structured products. It features real-time monitoring, automated margin calls, and expert oversight to mitigate risks, particularly during volatile market conditions. Additionally, the platform offers real-time reporting and APIs for enhanced visibility and proactive risk management.

As the digital asset ecosystem continues to expand, Anchorage Digital's platform is positioned to support large-scale institutional credit programs by combining regulated custody with crypto-native agility.

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