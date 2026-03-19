Private Credit's $1.8 Trillion Illusion Breaks: The Liquidity Crunch No One Was Ready For

It wasn't the exodus of capital, but the speed at which sentiment reversed that startled the market. Billions of dollars are now leaving a $1.8 trillion industry that, until recently, looked like a dependable engine of steady returns.

At the center of the turmoil sits the contradiction embedded in its very design. Private credit relied on long-term, locked-up capital structures. Investors accepted illiquidity in exchange for premium yields.

The Most Predictable Surprise

Yet, the industry eventually aggressively expanded into retail channels and retirement accounts. This customer base came with expectations of accessibility that it was never built to meet. When investors began demanding their money back, the mismatch between structure and promise became impossible to ignore.

"This was the most predictable, least predicted crisis ever," Stephanie Pomboy, founder of Macro Mavens, told Kitco.

"When they started doing things like secondaries and continuation funds, and then the private credit guys said, ‘We really should let retail investors get a piece of this action,’ it was clear they were trying to offload risk onto the next patsy," she added, touting an anticipation of the policy response.

The AI Connection

High-profile bankruptcies, including Tricolor and First Brands, put the sector on notice. The situation challenged assumptions that defaults would remain low. Meanwhile, shifting macroeconomic conditions and fading confidence in the ability to sustain high returns weakened the core appeal.

"Concerns really started in the private credit market earlier this year, where we saw some pretty high-profile collapses that raised awareness of the cracks that were forming," Bloomberg's distressed debt specialist Brian Chapata said in a recent podcast. What followed was not panic, but recognition—and then withdrawals.

The sector's entanglement with artificial intelligence is a further complication. Private credit funds are simultaneously financing the infrastructure behind AI, such as data centers, while also lending heavily to software companies whose business models may be threatened by that same technology.

This dual exposure creates a fragile dynamic, as the success of one side might accelerate the decline of the other.

The hidden concentration raises the possibility that AI-driven disruption could trigger broader credit stress than investors currently anticipate.

Liquidity As Market Oxygen

Still, the most immediate strain is liquidity, as Illiquid investments were paired with increasingly liquid expectations. Yet private credit funds were never intended to operate as open-ended vehicles, but a surge in redemptions triggered a domino effect. When investors found one door closed, they moved on to the next.

“If you can’t sell what you want, you sell what you can,” economist Mohamed El-Erian recently wrote regarding the crisis.

The consequences may extend well beyond private credit. Fishlow and Chapata argue that expanding access through 401(k)s risks exposing the retail market to opaque and potentially unstable products. At the same time, the broader market presents an even greater concern. The US corporation “Triple B” debt is collectively worth around $5 trillion.

Whether this moment becomes a systemic crisis or a necessary correction remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that the illusion of private credit as a simple, high-yield "goldmine" has been broken.

Investors are no longer lining up to get in; they are lining up to find out if they can get out.

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