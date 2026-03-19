Vanta Rolls Out AI Security Tools To Help CISOs Stay Ahead Of Risk

Vanta has unveiled a range of new agents and automation tools designed to enhance how Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) manage their operations, according to a press release. The announcement highlights features such as context-aware agents and privacy automation that integrate seamlessly into daily workflows.

The latest offerings from Vanta include advanced context-aware agents that help streamline compliance by identifying policy inconsistencies and suggesting remedies. These agents, part of a suite of 24/7 GRC engineers, work across compliance programs and vendor ecosystems to expedite the resolution of security issues while maintaining human oversight.

Vantas privacy automation aims to unify data governance with compliance processes, thereby reducing the complexity of managing parallel systems. This integration is intended to provide organizations with a comprehensive, real-time view of how personal data is managed, enhancing both efficiency and security.

‘Proactive Risk Management’

Chief Product Officer Jeremy Epling emphasized the role of agentic AI in transforming security practices, stating, "We aren’t just helping companies with their audit; we’re helping them build a foundation of trust that scales as they grow," in the press release.

"By pairing agentic AI with deep enterprise customization, we are embedding 24/7 GRC engineers into every security team, allowing them to shift from constant firefighting to proactive risk management," he added.

Vantas new enterprise capabilities are designed to simplify trust programs across multiple business units and frameworks. By standardizing controls and mapping auditor requests to the correct evidence, the platform aims to improve organizational visibility and reduce redundancy.

Aaron Kiemele, CISO of Perforce, noted that Vanta’s focus on operational efficiency and risk clarity has made security a more strategic function.

"Compliance is not an end in itself, it is a tool to improve security and build trust. That approach has made security a more strategic, credible function across Perforce," he said.

The launch of these features will be held during the RSA Conference in San Francisco from March 23 to 26. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how these tools can enhance their compliance and security strategies.

Vanta is an Agentic Trust Platform that helps over 15,000 businesses earn and prove trust. Companies including Atlassian, Duolingo, Golden State Warriors, Icelandair, Ramp and Synthesia rely on Vanta to earn and prove trust continuously.

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