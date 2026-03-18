Trump Defends Pentagon Ban On Anthropic, Calls It Legal And Justified

The Trump administration defended the Pentagon's move to blacklist Anthropic, arguing the decision was both legal and justified.

The Trump administration argued in a court filing that Anthropic's First Amendment claims are "unlikely to succeed," saying the government's actions were driven by contract issues and national security considerations rather than any form of retaliatory conduct.

"It was only when Anthropic refused to release the restrictions on the use of its products — which refusal is conduct, not protected speech — that the President directed all federal agencies to terminate their business relationships with Anthropic," the court document stated.

"Seeking judicial review does not change our longstanding commitment to harnessing AI to protect our national security, but this is a necessary step to protect our business, our customers, and our partners," Anthropic wrote to Al Jazeera. Anthropic is understood to be reviewing the government's filing.

Earlier today, it was reported that nearly 150 retired judges have stepped into the high-stakes legal battle, backing Anthropic as it challenges a U.S. defense designation that could damage its broader business.

The judges emphasized that Anthropic is not seeking defense contracts.

“No one is trying to force the Department to contract with Anthropic,” they wrote.

They added, “Instead, Anthropic is asking only that it not be punished on its way out the door.”

Earlier this month, U.S. Central Command reportedly used Anthropic’s Claude AI in a Trump-era air operation against Iran, despite a federal ban, supporting intelligence and target planning.

The military has previously used Claude in high-profile missions, including the operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

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