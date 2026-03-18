Waymo Under Fire: Lyft-Backed Union Alleges Teens Riding Solo In Robotaxis

The California Gig Workers Union has filed a formal complaint with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), alleging that Waymo is operating outside the terms of its permit.

The union's complaint urges the CPUC to conduct an investigation into what it describes as "significant public safety and regulatory concerns."

The filing asks regulators to investigate potential safety breaches and assess whether Waymo's precautions were sufficient to prevent them.

Furthermore, the union is calling for enforcement actions against Waymo, including the possible suspension of the company's operating permit.

Waymo's own policies, as stated on its website, require riders under 18 to be accompanied by an adult. In contrast, Uber and Lyft offer specific teen ride programs in select states, but sources told ABC 7 News that Uber's program is currently limited to certain parts of Los Angeles and is not available in the Bay Area.

The news comes as Waymo has been under NHTSA scrutiny following reports of two separate incidents involving a Waymo AV.

The first incident, which took place near Los Angeles’ Echo Park area, was confirmed with surveillance footage and eyewitness reports that a Waymo “Ojai” Robotaxi driven by a human driver crashed into several parked vehicles.

Then, a Waymo AV collided with a child in Sacramento near a school zone. NHTSA has said that over 3,000 Waymo AVs could be under investigation.

Waymo’s Chief Safety Officer, Dr. Mauricio Peña, at a Senate Committee of Commerce hearing, also invited further scrutiny after confirming that Waymo had hired employees based in the Philippines, who guide its U.S.-based AVs in some situations.

Waymo could pay over $50,000 per Ioniq 5 unit as part of the deal, Gasgoo reported.

The deal would see Waymo add 50,000 Ioniq 5 EVs to its fleet by 2028, retrofitting its AV equipment, including LiDAR sensors, radars, and more, which are not part of the reported $2.5 billion figure.

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