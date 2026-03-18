Whatnot Faces RICO, Illegal Lottery Allegations Tied To Sports Card Breaks

Livestream shopping platform Whatnot is facing allegations of operating an illegal gambling operation and violating the RICO Act by allowing sellers to conduct randomized box breaks and randomized repack breaks—sealed packages of collectible items—on its platform.

Lesko argues that Whatnot should have the same guardrails as online casinos in order to protect people from online gambling addictions.

The plaintiffs are seeking legal recognition that these breaks constitute illegal gambling, along with restitution, compensatory and punitive damages, and court orders requiring Whatnot to add warnings, implement consumer protections like spending limits or self-exclusion tools, and halt randomized box and repack breaks.

Lesko added that he has chosen to make the normally private arbitration process public due to the fact that Whatnot recently changed its arbitration agreement in March from paying for the arbitration process to splitting the fees with the consumer.

"That is going to be a very big hindrance to certain people who have smaller claims. A $50,000 claim is not a small claim, but that will get eaten up in arbitration fees alone. Although I believe Whatnot's arbitration provision is unlawful and will be shot down, they did offer a 30-day opt-out period," Lesko said in the YouTube video.

Whatnot's terms of service require disputes to go through private arbitration; users have a 30-day window to opt out and retain the right to pursue court action.

In 2025, Whatnot reported gross merchandise sales exceeding $8 billion, doubling its 2024 performance.

Whatnot did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

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