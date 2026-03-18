Fidelity Sees Calm During Private Credit Frenzy, 'Remains A Compelling Asset Class'

Private credit remains a "compelling asset class," despite recent headlines, Fidelity Investments said in its most recent private credit market update.

Over the past 16 years, private credit has exploded to roughly $1.8 trillion. After the global financial crisis of the late 2000s, tighter banking regulations and tricky economic conditions pushed banks away from traditional corporate lending.

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That gap created a huge opportunity for asset managers, turning private credit into a major funding source for companies and a hot, emerging asset class for both institutional and individual investors.

Is This The Beginning Of A Lending Shift?

Recently, banks and asset managers have issued warnings or restricted lending in their private credit portfolios during ripples in the market.

Fidelity explained that gating a fund exists for a reason. Private credit portfolios are built around loans intended to be held for multiple years, and selling assets prematurely to meet short-term liquidity needs would ultimately harm long-term investors.

"References to gates may overstate the situation — what occurred was largely the structure functioning as designed. Given the nature of these private BDCs — which primarily cater to institutional investors — the episode is best viewed as orderly management of a closed-end structure, not as an indicator of broader stress in the private credit market," Fidelity said.

Software Company Valuation

The valuation of software companies in private credit portfolios has also become another area of investor focus.

Software equities saw a sharp drawdown this year, declining approximately 20% from the start of the year through Feb. 5, the MSCI stated. Valuations are resetting amid concerns that artificial intelligence will erode the sector’s relevance.

Some of the top private equity CEOs have addressed what many call the “SaaS apocalypse” as investors express concerns about the stock slump.

Private Credit’s Resilience During Market Turmoil

Investors should recognize that "private credit is a long-term illiquid strategy with inherent risk. While short-term disruptions can be cause for some concern, they are not necessarily indicative of larger, more structural problems with the asset class. The situations described in the headlines appear to be isolated and idiosyncratic," Fidelity stated.

As a credit portfolio matures, it's normal for certain companies to encounter challenges.

Unlike liquid credit managers, who can quickly adjust their positions, private credit managers must rely on their workout strategies to navigate difficulties and chart a path to recovery.

The private credit sector is moving towards an inflection point. Portfolios with a more robust underwriting process, clear valuation policies and liquidity management will have a greater advantage, Fidelity stated.

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