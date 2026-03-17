The first quarter of 2026 has seen significant investment activity in the private venture sector, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence (AI), despite ongoing legal controversies surrounding at least three of the space’s key players.

Here are five companies that completed the largest funding rounds during the first quarter, Forge Global reports.

OpenAI Leads The Charge

OpenAI secured a monumental $110 billion Series C funding round, marking one of the largest private investments ever recorded.

Forge stated that this influx of capital into OpenAI, supported by major players such as Nvidia, Amazon, and SoftBank, underscores the growing enthusiasm for AI’s commercial prospects.

OpenAI is expanding its product lineup, including the upcoming launch of the Sora application in ChatGPT, which aims to enhance user interaction with AI.

The company’s co-founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, are currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, one of OpenAI’s investors.

Musk alleges that Altman and Brockman lied about maintaining a nonprofit structure at the time of his $38-million seed investment. He is seeking up to $134 billion in damages from both OpenAI and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Anthropic Attracts Investments

Anthropic, raised $30 billion in its Series G round in February 2026. The San Francisco-based company, established by former OpenAI researchers, scored backing from Coatue Management and ICONIQ Capital, among others.

Anthropic has been focusing on expanding its Claude models, with a recent release of a mobile platform that allows users to issue commands via smartphones.

Anthropic’s success is not without drama. Earlier this month, the Pentagon stated that the company and its AI products are considered a risk to the U.S. supply chain. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei responded with a lawsuit.

What PR Nightmare?

xAI, X‘s parent company founded by Musk, grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons in 2025 when its Grok chatbot produced antisemitic, racist, and pro-Hitler content.

The company is now developing next-gen AI architectures and has announced a strategic acquisition by SpaceX to integrate AI into space exploration efforts. This move aligns with AI goals at SpaceX, which Musk also owns.

Databricks Gains Investor Confidence

In the realm of data infrastructure, Databricks closed a $5 billion Series L round, highlighting the critical role of enterprise data platforms.

The company launched a new serverless database called Lakebase, which simplifies database management and accelerates application development. Databricks’ capacity to integrate AI into business operations helped it attract numerous investors, including Insight Partners, Fidelity, Andreessen Horowitz and BlackRock.

Databricks CEO and co-founder Ali Ghodsi told CNBC earlier this year that an initial public offering is possible "when the time is right.”

Skild AI: Next-Gen Automation Leader?

Skild AI, a Pittsburgh-based company that secured $1.4 billion in Series C funding earlier this year, announced this week that it will be powering robots on Foxconn’s assembly lines in Houston.

The startup will utilize Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU server racks in an early deployment of generalized physical AI. Nvidia and SoftBank Group are among Skild AI’s backers.

The company also inked partnerships with ABB Robotics and Universal Robots to integrate its software into industrial robots, aiming to provide a general-purpose “brain” for automation.

Skild AI, with CEO Deepak Pathak at the helm, is focused on developing an omnibodied robotics foundation model, Skild Brain, designed for diverse robotic platforms.

In addition to SoftBank, Skild AI also attracted funding from NVentures, Macquarie Capital, and Bezos Expeditions. It expects capital to support research, model training, and partnerships with robotics manufacturers.

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