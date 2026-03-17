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March 17, 2026 11:57 AM 1 min read

Warburg Pincus Considers Sale Of Exeter Finance

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is exploring a potential sale of Exeter Finance, a subprime auto lender, for an estimated price between $2.5 billion to $3 billion, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. 

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While discussions are ongoing, no final decision has been made and details may change.

Warburg Pincus acquired Exeter Finance from Blackstone in 2021 for an undisclosed amount. 

Exeter Finance specializes in providing flexible financing solutions for consumers purchasing vehicles through both franchised and independent dealerships, according to the company's website. 

The Irving, Texas-based company was founded in 2006 and works with over 15,000 dealers and over 650,000 customers nationwide. The company has a serviced portfolio of over $10 billion, the company wrote in a 2025 press release.

Earlier this month, Warburg announced plans to invest $1 billion in Global Eggs. The transaction will be used to support Global Egg's expansion, including further acquisitions.

Photo: Shutterstock

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