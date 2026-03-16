Canada Pension Plan To Sell $1.5B In Asia-Focused Private Equity Holdings

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is reportedly planning to sell approximately $1.5 billion worth of its Asia-focused private equity holdings.

The assets for sale include stakes in funds managed by Hillhouse Investment, Bain Capital and PAG, sources told Bloomberg.

CPPIB allocated around $1 billion to Asia-focused strategies managed by these firms between 2014 and 2016, according to information on its website.

The process is understood to be ongoing and plans are subject to change.

The planned sale is part of an effort to reduce the pension fund's exposure to private equity investments in Asia.

In January, CPP's global head of private equity Caitlin Gubbels, announced CPP would be shifting its focus away from direct buyout strategies and instead allocating capital through external managers and co-investments.

As of the end of 2025, CPPIB's private equity exposure totaled C$225.4 billion ($164 billion), representing over a quarter of its C$780.8 billion net assets.

CPP also announced today in a statement that it is committed to investing an additional C$750 million (~$539,898,750) through its Canadian mid-market program managed by Northleaf, a global private markets investment firm.

The mandate will focus on small and mid-market Canadian buyout funds, secondary investments, and direct co-investments focused on the domestic market, the statement said.

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