Private Credit Vs Geopolitical Risk: The 2026 Showdown

In 2026, markets are navigating two powerful, seemingly different sources of uncertainty. Escalating conflict in the Middle East and growing stress in the private credit industry.

At first glance, the risks appear separate—one tied to commodities and global politics, the other to financial market plumbing. Yet beneath the surface, the two may interact in ways that amplify volatility worldwide.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian believes the key issue is how multiple shocks can compound rather than offset one another.

"In the real economy and finance, the negative factors do not net out; they compound," he wrote in The Financial Times, warning that investors should not assume geopolitical or financial stresses will remain isolated events.

Private Credit Volatility

The private credit sector has expanded rapidly over the past decade, filling lending gaps left by banks after 2008. But its structure, illiquid loans funded by investor capital that expects periodic redemptions, has raised questions about resilience during periods of market stress.

Recent redemption pressure across the sector brought this vulnerability into focus. When withdrawals accelerate, managers may restrict redemptions to avoid forced asset sales, a mechanism that protects portfolios but can unsettle investors.

El-Erian has described the resulting contagion dynamic as familiar from past financial cycles.

"If you can't sell what you want, you sell what you can," he wrote, noting that investors facing liquidity constraints may offload unrelated assets simply to raise cash.

Such a dynamic can spread volatility beyond the private credit market itself, tightening financial conditions more broadly.

Oil Shock Returns

At the same time, geopolitical tensions involving Iran have reignited volatility in oil markets. Energy prices have surged as traders price in risks to Middle Eastern supply routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

"The oil stocks have given me three years of performance in six months, which is a bit disconcerting," natural resource investor Rick Rule said in a recent interview.

Rule cautioned that the rally may partly reflect a geopolitical risk premium rather than a purely structural shift.

"If humankind resolves this conflict in the near term, the oil quote falls back into the low $60s or high $50s," he said, before pointing to what he considers the industry's deeper problem.

"Deferral of sustaining capital investments will impact the supply of oil this decade," he said, explaining how such policies led to a decline in production for countries like Mexico and Venezuela.

Meanwhile, veteran analyst Alan Longbon argues that the current environment differs from the 2022 energy shock. Back then, the global economy was emerging from pandemic disruptions, and housing markets remained strong. In 2026, the economic cycle appears more fragile.

Rising oil prices risk triggering a classic cost-push inflation shock, as higher energy costs squeeze consumers while simultaneously pushing up inflation. That combination could leave central banks facing a difficult policy dilemma—tighten monetary policy to contain inflation, or ease to support slowing growth.

War Spending And The Housing Cycle

Despite the economic drag from rising oil prices, government spending tied to military operations can inject liquidity into the economy.

Longbon estimates the United States is currently spending roughly $1 billion per day on the war effort—equivalent to about $365 billion annually, or approximately 1.3% of GDP. Such spending may temporarily support economic activity even as higher energy prices weigh on consumers and businesses.

For Longbon, the 18-year housing cycle provides a broad framework for assessing overall market conditions.

"Real estate theory shows time and time again that despite a benign trajectory, factors tend to come together at the end of the cycle to make it terminate on time," he warns.

Although the cycle appears to have some time left before the downturn, Longbon notes that housing-related equities may provide early signals of broader economic stress.

The Convergence Of Two Market Risks

Private credit stress threatens liquidity within capital markets. Energy price spikes threaten macroeconomic stability through inflation and growth shocks.

The interaction between the two risks may ultimately matter most.

Higher energy prices raise corporate costs and slow economic activity, placing pressure on borrowers whose loans are held in private credit portfolios. If defaults rise, investor confidence in the sector could deteriorate further.

At the same time, tightening credit conditions would reduce investment and economic resilience just as the energy shock strains global supply chains.

Compared to recent history, the 2026 oil shock arrives at a late stage in the housing and credit cycle, when leverage is high and financial conditions are sensitive to sudden shifts in liquidity.

Meanwhile, structural underinvestment in energy suggests the longer-term supply outlook remains fragile regardless of how quickly the current conflict ends.

Even if the geopolitical crisis fades and short-term volatility subsides, deeper vulnerabilities—particularly within energy markets—may persist. In that case, the next energy crisis won't be solvable by simply moving the finger away from the trigger.

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