Jeff Bezos's EV Bet Just Got New CEO — And The Amazon Connection Runs Deep

Backed by Jeff Bezos, Slate Auto is looking to disrupt the electric vehicle marketplace with a basic pickup truck for less than $30,000. The company has yet to release a product and is already making a switch at the CEO role.

Here's who will lead the company going forward.

Slate Auto Names New CEO

Slate Auto has raised $700 million in funding, with Amazon founder Bezos among the largest backers. While Bezos isn't involved in the day-to-day operations, Slate is turning to another former Amazon executive to help.

Slate announced that Peter Faricy is the new CEO, succeeding former CEO Christine Barman, as reported by TechCrunch. Barman, who served as the company's first CEO, is moving to the role of president of Vehicles.

Faricy comes to Slate Auto from McKinsey and Bessemer Venture Partners, where he was an adviser. Before his time there, Faricy previously spent 12 years with Amazon from 2006 to 2018, where nine of the years were spent as the vice president of Amazon Marketplace.

According to Faricy's LinkedIn profile, he also spent time at Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) from 1999 to 2002 as an executive director.

"Peter's experience building Amazon Marketplace was really critical for us," Slate spokesperson Jeff Jablansky told TechCrunch.

Along with the new CEO, previously working at Amazon and Bezos' backing, Slate has close connections to Amazon, with former Amazon executive Diego Piacentini also an investor in the company. Slate co-founder Jeff Wilke also previously served as the Amazon Consumer CEO. Members in Slate's mobility, commerce, fleet sales and HR teams also had previous roles at Amazon.

What's Next for Slate

The CEO change comes ahead of Slate's launch of its electric pickup truck, which has over 160,000 reservations according to the report. That's up from 150,000 in December.

The company's goal is to begin deliveries of the truck later this year. Slate previously said it would share details of pricing in June, with Barman saying the base trim model would be in the mid-$20,000 range.

Slate's truck and its lower price could take the market by storm, as the electric pickup truck is still fairly open.

Ford ended production of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck, which was the bestselling EV pickup truck in the U.S. last year. The company is working towards a $30,000 range midsize pickup truck to launch in 2027.

If Slate can get its deliveries started this year and a base model with an expected range of 150 miles or more, the vehicle could see strong initial demand.

Image Via Slate Auto