Thrive Capital and a16z are reportedly leading a $4 billion funding round for Anduril Industries, valuing the defense technology company at $60 billion.

The Wall Street Journal, which broke the news, reported that Anduril's existing investors, Founders Fund and Lux Capital, also plan to participate in the funding round.

The new fundraising could bring in as much as $8 billion as global conflicts rise and the use of autonomous machines in military operations becomes increasingly prevalent.

Southern California-based Anduril designs next-generation defense technologies, from autonomous drones and battlefield software to advanced military wearables like AI-powered helmets and augmented reality goggles.

In June, the company completed its Series G, securing $2.5 billion and achieving a valuation of more than $30.5 billion.

In October, Anduril was awarded $43.7 million in Defense Production Act Title III funding to expand its solid rocket motors (SRMs) production capacity, less than a year after the Department of War provided $14.3 million to the company.

Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf said last year the company planned to double its revenue by more than $2 billion and boost its production by 400%.

In Europe and the UK, private equity investments in the aerospace and defense sector surged to $658.8 million, nearly 4.8 times higher than the previous year, the report continued, fueled by increased defense spending linked to the ongoing four-year conflict in Ukraine.

