Forge Global listed five late-stage companies with valuations in the $600 million to $1 billion range. These companies, nicknamed "soonicorns," have the potential to reach a $1 billion valuation in the near term, giving them unicorn status.

These five companies are in the defense and aerospace, enterprise AI, digital engineering, industrial intelligence and modern travel industries.

Coming in at number one is Loft Orbital, a space infrastructure company focused on "simplifying satellite deployment and operations through a software-driven model." This company is valued at $954 million and "leads the pack" as it approaches unicorn status, Forge predicts.

Loft Orbital, founded in 2016, is backed by investors such as Uncork Capital, Kima Ventures, Axial Partners and Temasek.

Domino Data Lab is second on the list, with a valuation of $915 million. The San Francisco-based company is an enterprise data science platform that provides end-to-end infrastructure for managing the AI and data science lifecycle.

The company is backed by some big names in the private sector, including Coatue Management, Sequoia Capital, Zetta Venture Partners and Highland Capital Partners.

Coming in third is Rescale, a high-performance computing platform (HPC) with a valuation of $870 million.

The San Francisco-based company is backed by some major investors such as Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Jump Capital and Keen Venture Partners.

Next on the list is DroneDeploy, valued at $611 million. The company moved closer to unicorn status last September after it completed its $265 million Series E funding round.

DroneDeploy develops software that enables businesses to capture, analyze and interpret data from drones, robotic systems, and other autonomous devices.

The company is backed by notable investors, including Emergence Capital, Scale Venture Partners, Airtree Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners, Forge reported.

Number five on the list is travel company Kindred, valued at $603 million. The San Francisco-based company operates a "members-only home swapping network which is designed to offer travelers an alternative to traditional accommodations." The company allows members to stay in one another's homes, reducing lodging costs. The company entered "soonicorn" status last month following an $85 million Series C funding round.

Some of the company’s investors include Index Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and Andreessen Horowitz.

"This new group of soonicorns highlights how late-stage private companies are scaling across technology-driven, real-world industries. From space and enterprise AI to high-performance computing, automation, and travel, each is operating in large, growing markets," Forge said

Photo: Sutthiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock