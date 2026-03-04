Verint Systems has laid off hundreds of employees, including several in Israel, nearly six months after private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired the software company for $2 billion, Israeli tech news outlet CTech reported.

Verint’s global headcount stood at approximately 3,800 before the cuts were made, according to the report. Of that total, around 200 were stationed in Israel — the hub of the company’s research and development operations and a team representing close to 5% of all staff worldwide. When the layoffs came, that office was not spared, with dozens of workers losing their positions.

Thoma Bravo, the world's largest software-focused investment firm, announced the completion of its Verint acquisition in December 2025. At the time, the firm said it would combine Verint's global customer experience (CX) business with its portfolio company Calabrio to create an AI-powered CX platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Verint shareholders received $20.50 per share in cash, an 18% premium to Verint's 10-day volume-weighted average share price up to June 25, 2025. The stock was removed from the public stock exchange.

The merger agreement was unanimously approved by the Verint board of directors. In February, Verint appointed Dave Rhodes, former CEO of Calabrio, as chief executive of the unified organization, effective immediately.

Rhodes replaced Dan Bodner, who had worked for the company since the early 1990s. Bodner was to receive approximately $18 million in change-of-control payments following the sale to Thoma Bravo, on top of more than $100 million in compensation during his tenure.

The job cuts highlight a standard post-acquisition strategy, in which private equity owners tighten operations, consolidate departments, and prioritize long-term profitability over immediate headcount.

Photo: Shutterstock