Deutsche Bank downgraded Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) from buy to hold, and cut its price target from $15 to $10.

OWL stock has declined 27 percent this month. The downturn comes as the firm halts quarterly redemptions and changes the method by which it was providing them.

The firm announced that it replaced its 5% quarterly tender offer with a structured payout in its OBDC II Fund.

The sale of OBDC II totaled $600 million or approximately 35 percent of the fund's total assets. The firm plans to distribute most of those proceeds to OBDC II shareholders. In total, $1.4 billion of assets are being sold, including $400 million from OBDC, the executives stated.

The change in redemption status has made investors nervous about the private credit market, as there are concerns about funding strains and potential lender markdowns.

Benzinga took a deep dive into analysts’ perspectives for Blue Owl Capital, noting that ratings went from bullish to bearish.

Analysts’ 12-month price target assessments revealed an average target of $16.96, a high estimate of $24, and a low estimate of $10. A negative sentiment shift is evident, as analysts have reduced the average price target by 13.34%.

Blue Owl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.27 percent, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

The company's debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65 also indicates potential financial strain, as it struggles to manage its debt levels.

Ares Management, TPG, Blackstone also reportedly saw negative revisions from Deutsche Bank.

Other credit giants such as Carlyle, Apollo Global Management and Brookfield Asset Management saw less adverse revisions.

Brian Bedell, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, cited "a more challenging environment for net flows into retail products in the near term, noting that elevated investor anxiety will lead to increased redemption requests and reduced new sales for many retail credit products.”

These market conditions are predicted to last for the next one or two quarters. Any uptick in flows would rely on the stability of the private credit market, an increase in investor risk appetite and fewer negative headlines in the media, Bedell stated.

Price Action: At last check. OWL was up 2.6%, trading at about $10.73 per share.

