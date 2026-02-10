Golub Capital announced on Tuesday the expansion of its Broadly Syndicated Loan (BSL) CLO strategy to Europe, appointing industry veteran Tyler Wallace to lead the initiative.

Wallace, with more than 20 years of credit experience, previously served as a managing director at Fair Oaks Capital in London. This press release stated that the expansion aims to meet the growing demand from European partners.

Scott Morrison, head of BSL at Golub Capital, expressed the strategic importance of this move, saying, "This is a natural expansion for us." He noted that the expansion leverages the firm’s U.S. CLO platform to enhance its financing solutions across Europe.

Wallace, now managing director of European Broadly Syndicated Loans, said, "Golub Capital has an exceptional BSL track record. I am excited to lead this next chapter and bring the Firm's capabilities to partners in the region."

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Golub Capital managed over $14 billion in broadly syndicated loans and completed more than 60 BSL CLO transactions since 2007. The firm closed over $9 billion in financing commitments in Europe since 2020, setting a record with over $3.2 billion in new European commitments in 2025.

Golub Capital also executed a record $24.4 billion of securitizations in 2025, maintaining its position as the No. 1 U.S. CLO manager and the No. 16 U.S. BSL CLO manager based on 2025 issuance. The firm’s BSL team delivered consistent top quartile performance across most key metrics in its last seven vintages.

The London-based team now consists of 14 professionals with expertise in direct lending, structured products, and other debt solutions, focusing on core verticals such as software, financial services and business services.

Photo: Shutterstock