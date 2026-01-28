Anthropic has raised its 2026 revenue forecast by 20 percent, predicting sales will grow to $18 billion this year and hit $55 billion in 2027.

The upbeat growth projections reflect the rapid adoption of the the artificial intelligence startup’s business products, The Information first reported. The company expects its revenue this year from its AI models through an API to hit $3.8 billion, according to the publication.

Claude, one of Anthropic's most popular AI models, reached $1 billion in run rate revenue six months after becoming publicly available, the company said in a press release last month.

Valuation Ambitions Rise As Anthropic Accelerates

If Anthropic completes another fundraising round, the company would likely target a valuation of $300 billion to $400 billion, according to The Information.

Venture Capital firm Menlo Ventures (Menlo VC) stated in a report that Anthropic has “unseated Open AI as an enterprise leader.”

Menlo VC added that they estimate Anthropic now earns approximately 40 percent of enterprise LLM spend, up from 24 percent last year and 12 percent in 2023.

Anthropic did not respond to a request for comment.

Photo: Shutterstock