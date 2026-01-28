Private markets manager CVC has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Equine Network, a for-profit equestrian-based sports league in the U.S from Growth Catalyst Partners.

Equine Network will be CVC's first new league investment into its CVC Global Sports Group (GSG), which has stakes in eight leagues and competitions, the private capital firm said in a press release.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

CVC was advised by Lazard. Growth Catalyst Partners and Equine Network were advised by William Blair.

CVC's Sports Group Prepares To Install New Leadership

Following the completion of the sale, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, GSG directors and co-presidents of WWE will become co-chairs of the Equine Network, alongside Tom Winsor and the management team.

"CVC's track record in building and scaling global sports platforms, combined with the expertise of the GSG team, makes them ideal partners as we look to expand our leagues, enhance fan engagement and data capabilities, as well as unlock new commercial opportunities for the benefit of our members and stakeholders," said Winsor.

Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, GSG directors, commented: "Equine Network has an attractive position in a large, participation-led equine sports market and is well positioned to benefit from GSG's value creation capabilities."

GSG was established in 2025 and is a platform of global sports leagues held across CVC funds, including La Liga, Ligue 1, Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Volleyball World and three rugby competitions: Six Nations Rugby, Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship.

