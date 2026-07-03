Billionaire investor Bill Ackman declared on Thursday that Ukraine would come out victorious in the ongoing war, crediting its technological edge, especially in drone warfare, over Russia’s manpower advantages.

Ukraine’s Drone Advantage?

Bill Ackman shared a post from a pro-Ukrainian X account claiming that Ukraine’s drones allegedly knocked out several power substations in Crimea, Donetsk, and other disputed areas annexed by Russia. The incident was also reported by the Ukrainian news outlet The Kyiv Independent.

“Ukraine will win the war with Russia. Better tech beats manpower in all future wars,” Ackman said.

The Deadly Conflict Drags On

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the long-range attacks a way to weaken Russia’s war resources and move closer to peace.

However, Moscow is hitting back hard. A major drone and missile offensive struck Kyiv overnight, killing at least 30 people, according to the BBC. The city’s mayor described it as the “most massive attack” on the Ukrainian capital to date.

What Do Crypto Bettors Think?

Prediction markets currently indicate no decisive advantage for either side.

Meanwhile, the probability of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia in 2026 stood slightly higher at 24%.

Moreover, the odds of Putin losing power this year stood at 12% in a bet that has already attracted more than $14.5 million in wagers.

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