Cryptocurrency bettors continue to wager on Vladimir Putin’s exit from power. This comes as Ukraine intensifies its military offensive against Russia.

One Of Polymarket’s Hottest Bets

Interestingly, more than $13 million has been traded on this outcome, which makes it one of the hottest bets on the platform currently.

However, things aren’t as straightforward as prediction markets make them seem.

Putin’s Constitutional Backing

Constitutional amendments approved in 2020 officially reset Putin’s term limits, allowing him to bypass previous restrictions and remain in power until 2036 if he chose to do so.

He dodged questions last month on whether he would remain in power until 2036, saying it was “too early” to discuss, according to a Reuters report.

Putin became president in 2000 following the resignation of Boris Yeltsin and has been Russia’s most powerful politician ever since.

Ukraine War Testing Russian Strong Man?

Putin has not appointed a clear successor and is currently facing security challenges, largely from Ukraine’s intensified strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

He said that Russia is “going through a difficult period,” acknowledging a fuel shortage in the country for the first time.

But despite Ukraine’s offensive, Polymarket bettors don’t see the country recapturing Crimea—the strategic peninsula formerly part of Ukraine but annexed by Russia in 2014—pricing in just 12% odds as of this writing.

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