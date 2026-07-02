Tesla is expected to report a surge in deliveries amid a surge in gas prices due to the Iran war. The company reported around 384,000 vehicle deliveries in Q2 2025.

Here’s What Prediction Market Is Saying

The prediction market is very bullish on Tesla’s Q2 delivery numbers.

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $730,000 has been bet on the contract "Tesla deliveries in Q2."

As per prediction markets, the probability that Tesla will report over 475,000 vehicle deliveries is 66%. Bettors have placed a 56% probability on the company delivering over 480,000 vehicles.

Disclaimer: Kalshi and Benzinga have an existing data collaboration agreement.

Analysts Expect Lower Numbers

Despite the surge in deliveries, Black said he remains "cautious" on Tesla. "We remain cautious on TSLA longer term as 2026-30 earnings ests continue to decline and as other manufacturers roll out unsupervised autonomy over the next 12 months," he said.

Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki, in a post on X, shared that Tesla "had a solid qtr."

Gerber had earlier mocked Tesla’s pivot away from EVs and into artificial intelligence. "Maybe Tesla should consider selling EVs again," Gerber had said amid a decline in TSLA’s share price.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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