Anthony Pompliano, CEO of Professional Capital Management, said on Tuesday that Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) ongoing slump is just volatility in action, which will eventually be the catalyst for strong returns once the price rises.

Is Volatility Desirable?

During an interview with CNBC, Pompliano said that volatility is not inherently bad, and the “best investors” actively pursue volatile assets

Pompliano highlighted that AI-related investments are currently delivering upside volatility, while Bitcoin is offering downside volatility.

“As we go over the next couple of years, both these assets are going to be very volatile, and that’s ultimately where returns are going to be,” the Bitcoin bull said.

Pomplino reiterated the position he has consistently maintained during the ongoing Bitcoin bear market—Buying things before they are in favor.

If it’s non-consensus, you wanna hold the asset as it becomes consensus,” he argued.

Will Bitcoin Sink Below $40,000?

Pompliano’s bullish bias is understandable given his long-standing advocacy of Bitcoin, but cryptocurrency bettors are far from unconvinced.

Bearish expectations intensified overall, with the odds of Bitcoin falling below $45,000 rising to 45%, while the probability of a move below $40,000 jumping to 30%.

Over $45 million has been wagered on the outcome, making it one of the most keenly watched bets on Polymarket.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $58,863.61, down 0.98% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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