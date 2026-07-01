The peace talks between Iran and the U.S. are once again in jeopardy as Tehran on Tuesday said that it would not meet envoys from Washington in Doha.

‘No Meeting At Any Level’

Iran has contended that talks cannot happen amid hostilities. Officials said they would not hold direct talks with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The U.S. delegation will instead communicate through Qatari mediators.

"No meeting at any level ​with the American side has been scheduled for the coming days," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Here’s What Prediction Market Is Saying

Over $1.9 million has been bet on the contract so far.

Bettors have placed a 11% probability on peace talks happening by July 3, down by 34%. The probability increases to 26% for July 10 and 51% for July 17. It is highest at 71% on July 31.

Will Iran Withdraw From Peace Deal?

Another Polymarket contract is betting on whether Iran will withdraw from the peace deal. While the probability of Iran withdrawing is low as per bettors, a final peace deal between the two countries might take some time.

Amid increased hostilities, an official from the Trump administration said, "Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move freely."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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