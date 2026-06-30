Stock Market: Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down Today?

The S&P 500 rallied on Monday as easing geopolitical tensions and a rebound in semiconductor stocks boosted risk appetite, with Polymarket traders cautiously betting the momentum will continue into Tuesday’s opening bell.

The S&P 500 gained 1.18% to close at 7,440.43. Polymarket’s June 30 contract now implies a 61% probability that the benchmark index will open higher on Tuesday, although betting has remained volatile throughout the session.

Why That Number Matters

Monday’s rally reflected improving investor confidence after the U.S. and Iran agreed to halt hostilities and allow commercial vessels to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz, easing concerns over energy supply disruptions.

Investors are also balancing optimism over easing geopolitical risks with lingering concerns about the sustainability of artificial intelligence spending.

The Bull Case

Investors will also monitor May’s JOLTS job openings report, June’s Chicago PMI and consumer confidence data for fresh clues on the strength of the U.S. economy.

S&P 500 futures were marginally down 0.03% early Tuesday.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened at 7,391.88, above Friday’s close of 7,354.02, meaning the June 29 Polymarket bet resolved “Up.” The contract recorded approximately $191,102 in traded volume before settling.

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