Kalshi, Polymarket Could See Wave Of Cross-Industry M&A, Bernstein Writes (CORRECTED)

Editor’s note: the story has been corrected to reflect the potential impact of mergers and acquisitions in the prediction market industry.

Bernstein analysts said Monday the operational lines between sportsbooks, exchanges and consumer platforms have already blurred, leading to sportsbooks potentially acquiring consumer platforms, exchanges acquiring sportsbooks, and sportsbooks acquiring one another.

Why Kalshi And Polymarket Are Suddenly Vulnerable

But Bernstein’s point cuts the other way: valuation without distribution is exactly the profile of a takeover target.

Kalshi and Polymarket don’t have that built-in customer base, which is precisely why Bernstein lists both as plausible buyers or plausible targets depending on who moves first.

Polymarket has already read the room.

Its $112 million purchase of QCEX was a direct attempt to plug the same distribution gap before someone else exploits it through US re-entry.

The Pattern Driving This: Everyone Wants The Fees Kalshi Used To Collect

Three separate companies reached the same conclusion independently this year: stop paying a third party to clear your bets.

DraftKings spent eight months and $250 million acquiring Railbird to launch DKeX this week, finally moving off CME and Crypto.com rails.

Robinhood built Rothera with Susquehanna and has already shifted its highest-volume World Cup contracts there instead of through Kalshi.

Meanwhile, Coinbase bought The Clearing Company outright after launching event contracts, and now pulls in roughly $100 million annualized from the business in just two months.

Bernstein’s framing is blunt: “The revenue share that used to leave the building now stays inside it.” Every company that controls its own exchange keeps fees that used to go to Kalshi.

What Could Actually Get Acquired, And What Probably Won’t

A Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) and DraftKings combination would create the two richest customer databases in American betting under one roof, but Bernstein puts the odds below 5%.

The FTC already blocked a DraftKings-FanDuel deal in 2017 over fears of a 90% market share in fantasy sports, and a Flutter-DraftKings tie-up would invite the same scrutiny.

The bigger wildcard is regulatory. Minnesota passed what the CFTC calls the first outright ban on prediction markets, and Illinois now requires state licensing before offering sports contracts.

Kalshi is fighting both in court, arguing CFTC jurisdiction preempts state gambling law, a case that could determine whether any of this consolidation talk survives contact with regulators.

Meanwhile, Bernstein kept Outperform ratings on DraftKings, Robinhood, and Coinbase, with Market-Perform on Flutter.

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