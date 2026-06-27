The Commodity Futures Trading Commission reportedly launched an “extensive investigation” into prediction market giant Polymarket on Friday, amid mounting bipartisan pressure and a separate consumer protection lawsuit over allegedly deceptive social media ads.

The new investigation was reported by Politico, citing sources.

CFTC and Polymarket did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

A Week Of Mounting Trouble

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