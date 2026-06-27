Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Paris, France - November 26, 2025: In this photo illustration, the Polymarket logo is displayed on a cell phone with an abstract blue illustration in the background.
June 27, 2026 4:58 AM 2 min read

Polymarket's Troubles Deepen As Report Says CFTC Launches Extensive Probe Following $3 Million Hack And Bipartisan Pressure

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission reportedly launched an “extensive investigation” into prediction market giant Polymarket on Friday, amid mounting bipartisan pressure and a separate consumer protection lawsuit over allegedly deceptive social media ads.

The new investigation was reported by Politico, citing sources.

CFTC and Polymarket did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

A Week Of Mounting Trouble

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved