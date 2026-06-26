'There's An Execution Crisis In Ethereum': Is ETH Losing To Hotter Tech Trades Like MU And NVDA?

Bankless co-founder Ryan Sean Adams said this week that Ethereum’s challenge is not money but delivery, as the Ethereum Foundation moves through the most significant restructuring in its history.

“There’s actually an execution crisis in Ethereum,” Adams said on the weekly Bankless rollup, pushing back on the framing that the protocol faces a funding gap.

He compared the situation to “a shipping crisis,” asking, “What’s the point of funding incompetent shipping?”

Inside The Foundation Cuts

The Ethereum Foundation announced it had eliminated 54 positions, roughly 20% of its 270-person workforce, and reduced its 2026 budget by about 40%.

Vitalik Buterin said the Foundation is shifting from spending 15% of treasury assets per year toward a target of 5% by 2030. Nine senior figures have departed since January.

Board member Bastian Aue, now overseeing operations, was blunt about the new direction. The EF is “not for short-term speculators or propping up too-big-to-fail” financial institutions, he wrote. Its job is hardening Ethereum against censorship and state capture.

The Power Vacuum Filling Up

That ideological line has created an opening.

Where the Foundation has stepped back from commercial concerns, ETH Labs has stepped directly into them. Its stated mandate is “co-developing Ethereum and ETH,” with explicit priorities around DeFi, institutional adoption, and ETH as a “programmable store of value.”

Bitmine, run by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, has been one of the largest corporate buyers of ETH this cycle.

Former coordinator Trent Van Epps has flagged a $30 million annual funding gap affecting core development, suggesting commercial backers may need to absorb work the EF is no longer financing.

Polymarket traders are pricing roughly a 21% chance Bitmine tops seven million ETH in its treasury before year-end.

The AI Rotation

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is down roughly 50% this year.

The market for Ethereum’s 2026 price currently gives ETH just a 10% chance of touching $3,500 this year, against a 26% chance it falls to $1,000.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes argued on a recent Bankless episode that the two trades are linked. Investors should “sell the AI top to buy the crypto bottom,” he said, because the unwind in AI is what frees capital to come back into crypto.

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