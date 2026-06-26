OpenAI, which was expected to go public this year, is reportedly pushing back its initial public offering (IPO) to next year, with the Sam Altman-led company being advised to wait out the current volatile market conditions.

OpenAI-rival Anthropic has also taken steps to go public, filing a draft Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. OpenAI had also filed the Form S-1 earlier this month.

At the moment, there is no information on whether Anthropic plans to delay its IPO or go public this year.

Here’s What Prediction Market Is Saying

While OpenAI is yet to officially confirm that it is pushing its IPO to next year, prediction markets are betting that the company will go public this year.

Over $2.4 million has been bet on the contract so far.

Amid reports about a delay, there has been a sharp decline in the probability of the company going public in 2026. Bettors have placed a 30% probability of OpenAI going public by Dec. 31, 2026, down by 17%. The odds that the company goes public by Sep. 30, 2026, have declined by 22% to stand at 10%.

OpenAI Or Anthropic?

A contract on Kalshi is betting on whether OpenAI or Anthropic will go public first, with Anthropic now commanding a 81% probability.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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