Cryptocurrency punters are betting heavily that Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) next flagship iPhone 18 Pro will launch at a price surpassing $1,100, after the tech giant raised prices across several MacBook and iPad models,

Wagers On iPhone 18 Pro

Similarly, the odds of the product exceeding $1,100 stood at 90%, rising by 43 percentage points over the week. The possibility of an iPhone Pro launching over $1,200 was, however, just 33%.

This market will resolve according to the pre-tax launch price in the U.S. on the day of its release, based on Apple’s official announcement.

Apple has not officially confirmed the iPhone 18 line, but industry reports strongly point to a launch in early September. Polymarket bettors are currently pricing in a 96% chance of an official launch.

For context, the base iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 in the U.S. for the 256GB model, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199.

Apple Passing High Memory Costs To Consumers

The odds increased as Apple raised prices on several MacBook and iPad models, citing surging memory and storage costs driven by the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom.

The company said it has "reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products."

CEO Tim Cook already said earlier this month that price increases on the iPhone are “unavoidable.”

Bank of America Securities increased its average selling price forecasts by $100 for both the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, leaving estimates for the base iPhone and Air models unchanged.

Price Action: Apple shares rose 0.40% in after-hours trading after closing 6.12% lower at $275.15 during Thursday’s regular trading session.

The AAPL stock maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a very high Quality score, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

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