Musk's Optimus Has Picked A Fight With Manufacturing Superstar China: Can It Win?

Elon Musk has called Optimus the most important product Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will ever build, and the company is backing that with hard capacity.

Tesla confirmed on its January earnings call it is killing the Model S and Model X to convert Fremont into an Optimus line targeting 1 million robots a year.

The problem for Tesla is that while it is tearing down legacy auto lines to build an Optimus supply chain from scratch, China is already running at full speed.

The Manufacturing Gap Is Already Open

China shipped around 90% of the world’s humanoid robots last year, and Morgan Stanley just doubled its 2026 forecast for Chinese shipments to roughly 50,000 units.

Beijing has earmarked a Rmb1 trillion 20-year fund for “new productive forces” and ordered local governments and state-owned enterprises to install at least 10,000 AI-powered robots in commercial settings this year.

China also doubled its industrial robot base to 2 million units between 2021 and 2024.

China’s working-age population peaked at 1 billion last decade and is projected to fall to 300 million by 2100, a drop that is likely to make labor-replacing automation a national priority.

Shenzhen Speed

China has already proven it can out-manufacture the rest of the world. BYD overtook Tesla in global EV deliveries in 2025 and is outselling Tesla across most Asian and Latin American markets, even pulling ahead in Europe despite EU tariffs.

The same hardware stack, including the precision motors, lidar and batteries scaled up for cars and phones, is now feeding the humanoid build.

Unitree’s $16,000 G1 came to market on the back of that supply chain and already undercuts Musk’s $20,000 Optimus target. “Because it is a completely new supply chain, there’s really nothing from the existing supply chain that exists in Optimus,” Musk said on the January earnings call.

Tesla Is Not Standing Still

The Optimus Gen 3 units now rolling out inside Tesla factories carry 22 degrees of freedom in the hands powered by 50 actuators, a 4.5x dexterity upgrade over Gen 2.

Tesla is using Fremont and Giga Texas as a vertically integrated beta environment, while Chinese rivals including AGIBOT and Unitree are already selling and renting humanoids to commercial customers, with Unitree’s G1 deployed at BYD, Geely and NIO.

Polymarket gives Tesla just a 14% chance of releasing a consumer Optimus to the public this year.

For all the capital flowing into the sector, no manufacturer has yet shipped a humanoid robot doing productive work at scale.

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