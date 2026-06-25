BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB) is set to release its first-quarter financials before the market opens on Thursday, and bettors are speculating on a variety of topics that could be mentioned during the earnings call.

BlackBerry’s Word-Mention Market Buzzes

“Headwin” and “Tailwind” carried 61% and 58% odds, respectively, while the chances of “Record Revenue” being mentioned dipped to 34%.

BlackBerry Gears For Q1 Earnings

BlackBerry, which once led the global smartphone market, now focuses solely on software and pledges end-to-end secure communications solutions for enterprises.

Analysts project earnings of $0.02 per share, flat year-over-year, and revenue of $137.91 million, a 13% increase from last year.

The stock carries a “Hold” rating with a consensus price target of $6.87. The latest rating by Canaccord Genuity raised the price target from $4 to $8.2, but left the stock on “Hold.”

Price Action: Blackberry shares were up 2.95% in pre-market trading after closing 2.27% lower at $8.62 during Wednesday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has soared 127%.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the BB stock maintains robust price trends in the short, medium, and long term, alongside very high Momentum and Growth scores.

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