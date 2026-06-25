Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) broadly addressed the topics during its third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday that analysts and prediction markets had predicted, with few surprises.

Micron CEO Acknowledges Supply Constraints

Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management and a prominent tech investor, had earlier identified key talking points during the call, centering on persistent memory supply constraints driven by AI demand and strategic customer agreements.

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra acknowledged that industry demand for the company’s Dynamic Random-Access Memory and the NAND Flash chips significantly exceeds supply.

“We expect tight conditions to persist beyond calendar 2027 as a result of AI-driven demand across all segments, coupled with structural supply constraints,” Mehrotra said during the call.

And while the 50-67% figure was not directly mentioned, Mehrotra flagged a “period of significant shortage” and added that customers are focused on maximizing unit shipments amid a “very tight allocation of memory.”

New SCA’s Secured

Micron also announced 16 strategic agreements with customers across the data center, consumer and auto market segments. These typically cover 5-year terms from calendar 2026 through the end of calendar 2030.

What Got Skipped, What Got A Mention

Price Action: Micron shares rallied 15.42% in after-hours trading after closing 0.31% lower at $1048.51 during Wednesday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has exploded 267%.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, MU stock maintains robust price trends in the short, medium, and long term, paired with a very high Momentum score.

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