Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blasted President Donald Trump as a “petulant child” Wednesday after he abruptly canceled the signing ceremony for the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, the most sweeping housing affordability bill in decades.

“Donald Trump acts like a petulant child and won’t show up for the ceremony to sign it,” Warren said.

The legislation cleared the Senate 85-5 on Monday and passed the House 358-32 on Tuesday.

What Happened

Trump posted Wednesday that he would withhold his signature until lawmakers pass the SAVE America Act, an elections measure he called a “National Emergency.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said he hoped Trump would “find his way to sign it.”

Warren argued the broader squeeze on families reflects Trump’s tariff and energy policies, which she said have cornered the Federal Reserve under new Chair Kevin Warsh.

Raising rates would tighten the screws on borrowers, she said, while cutting rates risks “runaway inflation.”

Polymarket traders give the July FOMC meeting a 76% chance of no change. The chance of zero rate cuts in 2026 is 79%. May CPI came in at 4.2% year-over-year, the highest reading in three years.

What Prediction Markets Say About The Bill

Polymarket traders are pricing the housing bill at 93% to become law this year. The outcome has attracted roughly $38,000 in volume.

A bill becomes law automatically if Congress remains in session and the president neither signs nor vetoes a bill within a ten day window.

How Stocks Reacted, And Why Builders Are Skeptical

One homebuilder told CNBC the bill barely touches market-rate housing. “It doesn’t stimulate the need for more market-rate housing.

That needs to be stimulated at the state and local levels,” Doug told CNBC Wednesday, pointing to California’s CEQA framework and its layered fees as a driver of the state’s high home prices.

“Interest rates don’t drive demand. What drives demand for housing are jobs and consumer confidence,” Doug added, noting that confidence has been choppy for two years amid inflation and geopolitical conflict.

He said new home prices are already down 10% to 15% in smaller and mid-tier markets and 5% to 10% in top metros over that span.

Image: Shutterstock.