Morgan Stanley Sees 50,000 Robots Shipping This Year, But Prediction Markets Say Tesla Isn't Involved

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has doubled its humanoid robot forecast again and now expects 50,000 of the machines to ship in China this year.

The bullish call lands as Wall Street piles into the robot trade, yet prediction market traders are not betting that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ships a single one to the public.

The bank lifted its 2026 China shipment estimate to 50,000 units, nearly double an earlier 28,000 projection and more than triple a January forecast of 14,000.

It also sees the market reaching $15 billion by 2030, with annual shipments climbing toward 446,000.

That growth is being driven by cheap Chinese hardware already on factory floors.

Unitree, whose roughly $16,000 G1 undercuts Elon Musk’s theoretical $20,000 Optimus target, has reportedly deployed robots at automakers including BYD, Geely and NIO. Morgan Stanley has called the G1 likely the most used humanoid robot in the world.

What Polymarket Says About Tesla’s Optimus

Traders on Polymarket give Tesla only a 14% chance of releasing a consumer Optimus this year.

Each Optimus reportedly costs between $50,000 and $100,000 to build, far more than Tesla’s $20,000 to $30,000 consumer target.

So far, Optimus isn’t actually doing anything useful. The units Tesla has built stay inside its factories, gathering data to train the AI rather than doing real work.

No consumer layer exists yet, from home software to a service network to safety certification, which could add a year or more to any launch.

Wall Street’s Own Caution Signal

Morgan Stanley’s China analyst has said a shakeout may be coming, with production likely running ahead of real sales as makers build robots for training rather than paying customers.

A survey found just 23% of companies were satisfied with the robots available.

The surest way to play the trend may be the parts, not the robots.

Morgan Stanley flagged makers of harmonic reducers, ballscrews and torque motors as the components every humanoid needs, whoever builds it.

Why It Matters For Tesla Stock

Musk has called Optimus potentially Tesla’s most valuable product ever, and much of the bull case depends on it, but Tesla is still talking about robots that work, while rivals are already running them.

Figure AI’s humanoids work the BMW line in Spartanburg, and Agility’s robots haul boxes around Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) warehouses.

The distance between what Tesla promises and what it has shipped is what traders appear to be betting against.

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