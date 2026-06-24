Micron Earnings Prediction Market Preview: What Will Sanjay Mehrotra Say About The Anthropic Deal?

The company reports fiscal Q3 2026 earnings after the bell today, and Polymarket traders give it a 96% chance of topping the roughly $19.72 EPS consensus.

That beat looks close to priced in after a cycle that roughly tripled revenue year over year. The livelier wagers sit on a separate Kalshi board, where traders are betting on which words CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and his team will say on the call.

What Kalshi Predicts Micron Will Say

“Inventory” trades at 56%, fitting for a supplier that has said it can meet only half to two-thirds of customer demand.

“Anthropic” sits at 71%, which looks light given Micron announced the partnership two days before the call and named Samsung and SK hynix as co-investors.

“Portfolio” leads at 89%, the kind of word that turns up in every script.

What Kalshi Predicts Micron Will Skip

“Smartphone” sits at 39%, reflecting a mobile segment Micron has warned could see unit declines as memory gets allocated to data centers first.

“New York” lands at 25%, low for a $100 billion megafab, though one that only breaks ground this quarter and will not make chips until around 2030.

“Tariff” at 6% and “Gaming” at 14% close out the quiet end, suggesting traders expect Mehrotra to stay on the AI story.

Reading The Board

That leaves the guidance as the real catalyst. The DRAM ladder on Polymarket is pricing a beat. Sales above $27.5 billion sit at 94%, roughly the Street’s $27.4 billion estimate, yet traders still give $30 billion an 80% chance. That is a clear bet Micron clears consensus with room to spare.

Soft Q4 commentary could still sink the stock even on a record quarter, while a confident HBM outlook could ripple straight back to Nvidia.

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