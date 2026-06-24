Since then, Anthropic has been working to restore access to Fable 5, but there has been no official confirmation from the company about when it will be able to offer the model to its users.

Here’s What Prediction Market Is Saying

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $450,000 has been bet on the contract "When will Anthropic restore Fable 5 access for US customers?"

According to bettors, there is a 47% probability that access will be restored "Before Jul 10, 2026," while the odds surge to 58% for "Before Jul 17, 2026" and to 61% for "Before Jul 24, 2026".

Disclaimer: Kalshi and Benzinga have an existing data collaboration agreement.

JPMorgan Restricts Staff Access

Trump, Sacks Speak On Anthropic

David Sacks, the co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, said that Fable can go back to general release once the company solves the “safety issue."

President Donald Trump, during an interview with Axios, was asked if Anthropic was a threat to national security, to which he said, "Well, not now, but a week ago, maybe."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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