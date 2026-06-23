The United States on Monday waived sanctions on Iranian oil for 60 days as both sides work on a permanent peace during the period. This has put some concerns around the 60-day interim peace deal at ease.

While the two sides will discuss a permanent peace deal during this period, the prediction market is not very confident about a final nuclear deal happening anytime soon.

Here’s What Prediction Market Is Saying

Over $380,000 has been bet on the contract so far.

The bettors have placed a 5% probability on a final nuclear deal happening by July 31, down by 41%. The odds get higher when we look at Aug. 18, with bettors expecting a 22% probability, down by 24%.

The odds are highest at Aug. 31, at 26%, down by 20%.

JD Vance Highlights ‘Major Milestone’

Vice President JD Vance on Monday hailed a "major milestone" as he said that Iran has agreed to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) back into the country.

Vance also said that any Iranian assets released from sanctions by the U.S. would be subject to oversight and verification.

Oil Declines

WTI crude oil continues to decline as both sides talk, with it falling to $73.85 on Monday. Brent crude declined 0.12% to $77.43 per barrel.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock