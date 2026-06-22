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Former boxing champion Mike Tyson during his interview to Super Tennis TV in New York
June 22, 2026 11:25 PM 2 min read

Mike Tyson Plays The Harp To Promote Arbitrum And Ethereum-Based Prediction Market: Ad Featuring The Boxing Legend Captures Soccer World Cup Energy

Boxing legend Mike Tyson dropped a video advertisement on Monday endorsing Rain Trade, a cryptocurrency-based prediction market platform.

‘Anything Can Become A Prediction Market’

The video captures Tyson inside a soccer stadium, reenacting over-the-top celebrations that players perform after scoring a goal.

The advertisement echoed the FIFA World Cup vibe, showing how Rain offers unique bets, including the longest goal celebrations.

“I used to think there are winners and losers and those are the categories people trade on. I realized anything can become a prediction market with a little bit of creativity,” Tyson said.

The former heavyweight champion called Rain an “innovative app” and said that he enjoyed filming the advertisement.

Rain Trade is a decentralized prediction market protocol that runs on Arbitrum (CRYPTO: ARB), an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Layer 2 solution.

In addition to forecasting real-world events, the application also lets users create permissionless markets of their own.

Tyson: An Early Crypto Adopter

Tyson has a notable history of promoting fintech companies, particularly those related to cryptocurrency and Web3.

In 2024, he became the brand ambassador for NAGA, a social trading and fintech platform that offers trading, copy trading, crypto, investing, and payments in one app.

Photo Courtesy: Leonard Zhukovsky on Shutterstock.com

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