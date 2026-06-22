CLARITY Act Approval Odds Drop To 48%: What Is Going On?

Polymarket odds of passing the CLARITY Act have dropped to 48% from 74% a month ago as senators are scheduling emergency meetings in the coming days.

Two Deals Fell Apart Right Before The Senate’s Closed-Door Session

A meeting last Tuesday marked the first closed-door ethics session since a bipartisan group reached a tentative framework in May.

Republicans withdrew support for a state attorney general enforcement mechanism and offered a narrower alternative limiting enforcement to the US Attorney General, an option Democrats rejected since the Attorney General serves at the president’s pleasure.

Republicans then floated impeachment as a remedy for presidential ethics violations, which Democrats also declined.

Section 604, the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, hit its own wall.

The National District Attorneys’ Association wrote that the provision would severely impede law enforcement’s ability to investigate and prosecute crypto-related crime.

The National Sheriffs’ Association and National Association of Assistant US Attorneys joined the opposition, and Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) have now tied their floor support directly to law enforcement signing off on the language.

The Math Hasn’t Changed: Seven Democrats Still Don’t Exist On Paper

Republicans hold roughly 53 Senate seats, leaving the bill seven votes short of the 60 needed to clear a filibuster.

Only two Democrats, Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), backed the bill at the May 14 committee vote, and both explicitly warned that committee support did not guarantee floor support.

Beyond the vote count, the bill still needs reconciliation with the Senate Agriculture Committee’s parallel version and the House-passed text before reaching the president.

Stifel’s Brian Gardner said the bill needs to clear the Senate by late July at the latest, ideally in June, or its odds deteriorate sharply heading into the August recess.

Why This Matters For Crypto Right Now

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) has warned that missing this window pushes meaningful market structure legislation to 2030. Galaxy Research currently estimates 2026 passage odds near 50-50, treating the August recess as the last realistic legislative gate.

The base case among analysts now centers on Congress resolving the ethics dispute after the August recess, with a floor vote possible once lawmakers return.

Until that happens, Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) path to CFTC oversight and clear federal classification remains stuck exactly where it sits today.

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