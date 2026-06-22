Stock Market: Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down Today?

U.S. equity futures are flashing red heading into Monday morning as volatile weekend rhetoric from Washington casts doubt on crucial geopolitical negotiations.

The Polygon-based (CRYPTO: POL) Polymarket crowd has turned decidedly bearish for the upcoming week. The “S&P 500 (SPX) Up or Down on June 22?” betting contract currently shows just a 28% chance of an “Up” open.

Why That Number Matters

High-stakes peace talks in Bürgenstock, Switzerland—led by Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi—faced severe friction on Sunday.

President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum on Truth Social, demanding Iran immediately halt its “highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon” or face U.S. military strikes even harder than those delivered the prior week.

Furthermore, Trump told Fox News that the U.S. would seize control of the critical shipping route and collect transit fees if the peace framework collapses. “If they don’t make a deal, we’ll collect tolls,” Trump warned.

The market’s technical setup reflects growing anxiety over these developments:

Futures Slide: Equity benchmarks are pointing to a weak open, with S&P 500 futures 0.72% and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures tumbled 1.19%. Dow futures have shed 0.37%.

Equity benchmarks are pointing to a weak open, with S&P 500 futures 0.72% and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures tumbled 1.19%. Dow futures have shed 0.37%. Oil Retreats Slightly: Unlike previous flare-ups, crude options drifted lower; Brent oil futures fell 1.54% to $78.82 per barrel, and WTI crude oil futures slipped 0.47% to $75.49.

The Bull Case

Traders holding out for a positive surprise are leaning on underlying economic resilience and potential diplomatic continuity. Furthermore, Ed Yardeni highlights an underlying silver lining to the diplomatic maneuvering:

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The “S&P 500 (SPX) Up or Down on June 18?” Polymarket contract resolved “Up” on Thursday, heading into the opening bell.

Despite early pressure from a hawkish Federal Reserve dot plot, traders successfully backed a positive Thursday open with $55,961 in total traded volume.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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