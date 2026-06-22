GTA VI To Cost More Than $70? Here’s What Prediction Market Is Saying

Rockstar Games has announced that it will start accepting preorders for Grand Theft Auto on June 25, with release scheduled for November 19, 2026.

Rockstar, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced the pre-order date on June 18.

GTA VI Price For PlayStation 5

Ahead of the company accepting pre-orders, the expected price for the game has come into focus. The company’s last title in the GTA series, GTA V, was launched with a base price of $59.99.

Here’s What Prediction Market Is Saying

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $1 million has been bet on the contract "Grand Theft Auto VI: PS5 price"

According to bettors, there is more than 98% probability that the game will be priced higher than $60, which is expected. Over 52% bettors expect the game to be priced above $70 and 25% of the bettors expect the game to be priced above $80.

We should know more about the game’s pricing in the coming days.

Disclaimer: Kalshi and Benzinga have an existing data collaboration agreement.

Congressman Sells Take-Two Stock

Congressman Thomas Kean Jr. (R-N.J.) disclosed the sale of several stocks made in April, as tracked by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

The list included TTWO, ahead of the launch of GTA VI. After several delays, Take-Two is now sticking to the Nov. 19, 2026, release date.

Price Action: Take-Two Interactive shares were up 4.93% at $239.28 during regular trading on Thursday, with markets being closed on Friday for Juneteenth.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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