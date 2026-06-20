Polymarket creator Shayne Coplan advised aspiring entrepreneurs to abandon backup plans and throw themselves into their venture with full energy and passion.

‘Give It Every Ounce You Got’

During an interaction at the Alchemy CoBuild event on May 19, Coplan was asked what it takes for a founder to build a successful company.

“Go all-in. Don’t hedge your bets,” the 28-year-old billionaire replied. “You got to give it every ounce you got.”

Coplan argued that hedging bets and maintaining a safety net do not lead to the creation of “great” and “durable” businesses in today’s world.

Coplan’s ‘Brutal’ Struggles Early On

The New Yorker stressed the importance of obsessing over customers and using the product like a user.

“Talk to your own users all the time and triage between what you learn from your users, what you learn from dog fooding your own product, and your product development cycles,” he added.

Coplan dropped out of college at the age of 18. He described the subsequent years as "brutal" as he exhausted his savings and struggled to pay rent.

Polymarket’s Success And Consolidation

Coplan launched Polymarket, a Polygon (CRYPTO: POL)-based prediction market platform, in 2020 when he was just 22.

Built on smart contracts, the platform lets users bet on the outcomes of real-world events, with trades and payouts settled using the USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin.

Polymarket rose to prominence during the 2024 elections, with over $3 billion wagered on the outcome of the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The platform accurately predicted Trump’s victory.

The startup secured a $2 billion investment from Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) at a valuation of $9 billion. It is is reportedly in talks to raise new funding at a $15 billion valuation.

Thanks to his estimated 11% stake in Polymarket, Coplan is one of the youngest self-made billionaires, according to Forbes.

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